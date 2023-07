Kevin Durant suportado paggamit ng marijuana

MALAKING tulong ang impluwensiya ni basketball star Kevin Durant sa pag-alis ng NBA sa marijuana ban.

Para kay Durant, pabor sa kanya ang paghithit ng ‘damo’ at nais pa nitong gawing negosyo.

Personal na ipinaliwanag ni Durant kay league commissioner Adam Silver ang pagnanais niyang maalis ng ban sa marijuana.

“I actually called him and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list,” saad ni Durant .

“I just felt like it was becoming a thing around the country, around the world that it was the stigma behind it wasn’t as negative as it was before. It doesn’t affect you in any negative way.”

Tinanong si Durant kung paano niya nahikayat si Silver sa kanyang nais na pag-lift ng ban sa Marijuana?

“Well, he smelled it when I walked in, so I ain’t really have to say much,” ani Durant. “He kind of understood where this was going. And I mean, it’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Samantala, kasalukuyang naghahanda na si Durant para sa paparating na bagong NBA season sa koponan ng Phoenix Suns.

(Elech Dawa)