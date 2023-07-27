WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

R01 – 2 Golden Sunrise, 6 Moment Of Truth, 3 Gomper Girl, 4 Pharaoh’s Fairy

R02 – 4 Amor Mi Amor, 3 May Ten/Sun Dance, 5 Pharaoh’s King, 7 Axis Deviation

R03 – 3 Magnolia Ashley, 5 Bordelle, 2 Himanshi, 1 Jambo

R04 – 6 Quid Pro Quo, 8 Sound Barrier, 7 Lucky Julianne, 3 All For Gee

R05 – 7 Paramount, 6 Hashtag, 8 Riding The Tiger, 1 Batas Kamao

R06 – 5 Walkin On Sunshine, 7 Rain Rain Go Away, 9 Static, 3 Batang After Seven

R07 – 8 The Price Is Right, 12 Double Happiness, 9 Love Radio, 2 Che Che

Solo Pick: Walkin On Sunshine

Longshot: Magnolia Ashley

