Jake maingat sa mga desisyon sa buhay dahil sa anak

Kung hindi raw dahil sa anak niyang si Ellie, hindi mangyayari ang mga pagbabago sa buhay ni Jake Ejercito.

Si Ellie ay anak ni Jake sa ex-girlfriend na si Andi Eigenmann.

Sa isang recent trip ng mag-ama sa Japan, pinost ni Jake ang photo ni Ellie sa kanyang Instagram na ang caption ay, “It’s the most terrifying day of your life, the day your first one is born. Your life, as you know it, is gone… never to return. But they learn how to walk, and they learn how to talk, and you want to be with them— and they turn out to be the most delightful people you will ever meet in your life.”

Mas nagkaroon daw ng meaning ang buhay ni Jake noong maging isang ama na siya. Lahat daw nang ginagawa niya ngayon ay lagi niyang iniisip muna si Ellie. Gusto raw niyang maging proud sa kanyang choices ang kanyang 11-year old daughter.

“There’s a time in one’s life when dreams are endless, fearless, and even naive. It mostly took place on primrose hill for me. Left this spot and ldn exactly 10 years ago today and haven’t been back since. and though the twists and turns that followed have led me to a path quite offbeat from those once dreamed up, I hope the kid would be well pleased when he meets the man,” caption pa ni Jake sa isang IG post.

Natuwa naman ang maraming netizen sa mga magandang pagbabago sa buhay ni Jake. Hindi raw madali ang maging isang celebrity dad dahil magkamali ka lang daw ng gawin ay tiyak na maapektuhan ay ang anak mo.

Kaya nagiging maingat parati si Jake sa lahat ng kanyang mga desisyon sa buhay.

