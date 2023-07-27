WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Dating ERC chair supalpal palusot sa pork barrel scam

Inatasan ng Sandiganbayan ang kampo ni dating Energy Regulatory Commission chief Zenaida Ducut na magsumite ng karagdagang dokumento na magpapatunay na nakakaranas siya ng dementia kaya hindi maaaring litisin sa kasong may kaugnayan sa pork barrel scam.

Kung hindi makukuntento ang anti-graft court, itutuloy nila ang paglilitis kay Ducut sa kasong graft at malversation nito kaugnay ng paglustay sa Priority Development Assistance Fund ni dating Muntinlupa Rep. Rufino Biazon.

“The two-page NCMH (National Center for Mental Health) report submitted by accused Ducut merely stated that Ducut was ‘seen and examined’ last 8 February 2023. It was not accompanied by copies of the results of medical tests supporting the report/conclusion,” giit ng Sandiganbayan.

“Moreover, the medical report only stated that this evaluation was ‘based on the history, mental status examinations, observations and psychological test.’ Considering that the evaluation is supposed to be on a yearly basis [as ordered by the court], it fails to specify what tests were conducted this year to support the indicated assessment and remarks,” paliwanag pa ng anti-graft court.

Nauna rito ay pinagbigyan ng Sandiganbayan ang mosyon ni Ducut na isuspinde ang paglilitis sa kanya dahil umano sa kanyang kalagayan.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante