Dating ERC chair supalpal palusot sa pork barrel scam

Inatasan ng Sandiganbayan ang kampo ni dating Energy Regulatory Commission chief Zenaida Ducut na magsumite ng karagdagang dokumento na magpapatunay na nakakaranas siya ng dementia kaya hindi maaaring litisin sa kasong may kaugnayan sa pork barrel scam.

Kung hindi makukuntento ang anti-graft court, itutuloy nila ang paglilitis kay Ducut sa kasong graft at malversation nito kaugnay ng paglustay sa Priority Development Assistance Fund ni dating Muntinlupa Rep. Rufino Biazon.

“The two-page NCMH (National Center for Mental Health) report submitted by accused Ducut merely stated that Ducut was ‘seen and examined’ last 8 February 2023. It was not accompanied by copies of the results of medical tests supporting the report/conclusion,” giit ng Sandiganbayan.

“Moreover, the medical report only stated that this evaluation was ‘based on the history, mental status examinations, observations and psychological test.’ Considering that the evaluation is supposed to be on a yearly basis [as ordered by the court], it fails to specify what tests were conducted this year to support the indicated assessment and remarks,” paliwanag pa ng anti-graft court.

Nauna rito ay pinagbigyan ng Sandiganbayan ang mosyon ni Ducut na isuspinde ang paglilitis sa kanya dahil umano sa kanyang kalagayan.