Dahil sa indefinite leave: Atty. Topacio pinagre-resign si Paul Soriano

Nag-file ng indefinite leave ang direktor na si Paul Soriano para sa government position niya bilang Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications.

Ayon kay Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil, nag-file ng indefinite leave si Direk Paul bago pa ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. noong July 24.

Ayon pa kay Sec. Garafil, ‘personal reasons’ ang binanggit na dahilan ng pag-leave ni Paul.

Kasabay ng paglabas ng balita ay ang pag-post ni Toni Gonzaga na manganganak na siya kaya iniisip ng netizens na baka raw kaya nag-leave si Direk Paul ay para mag-focus kay Toni at sa kanilang baby.

Tila hindi naman nagustuhan ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio ang pag-leave indefinitely ni Direk Paul.

Sa kanyang Twitter account ay sinabi ng controversial lawyer na dapat mag-resign ang direktor sa kanyang government position.

“Ayos din si Paul Soriano, taking a leave ‘until further notice’ because his wife is about to give birth. I can understand that if the leave was for a definite period, but open-ended? What do they think of public service, a hobby? He should just resign…,” tweet ni Atty. Topacio.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s a Peso or a million Pesos. You took an oath. People relied on you. Public service is not a game that you stop playing when it inconveniences you. If you can’t see it through, then don’t start at all,” reply niya sa isang netizen na nagbanggit na Piso lang ang ‘honorarium’ ni Direk Paul sa nasabing trabaho.

Mag-react kaya si Direk Paul sa tweet ni Atty. Topacio?

Well… (Byx Almacen)