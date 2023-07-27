Alahas ni Beauty, ‘hinukay’ sa patay

Pinuna ng cultural critic at creator na si Marian Pastor Roces ang naging paandar ni Beauty Gonzalez sa GMA Gala 2023.

Ayon kay Roces, ang itinuturing na ‘homage’ ni Beauty sa Philippine ancestral gold ay pwedeng galing pa sa grave robber o ang mga nagnanakaw sa mga bangkay.

Paliwanag ni Roces, ang mga legal na hinuhukay na eye at mouth cover ay napupunta sa museum o kaya ay sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“Someone tell this woman that the orifice covers she is paying “homage” to are grave robber stuff,” wika ni Roces.

“Because if these were legally excavated, the pieces would belong to the National Museum or the Bangko Sentral,” dagdag nito.

“Or: if the pieces were excavated decades ago and therefore privately owned by sensible collectors before current restrictions, the question still remains: why death masks as necklace?” aniya pa.

Kahit pa patay na raw ng ilang libong taon ang nagsuot ng mouth at eye cover na sinuot bilang necklace ni Beauty, dapat aniyang alalahanin na ilang labi ang na-desecrate dahil dito.

“How on earth is this an homage, exhibiting impunity and crassness? Wearing archaeological gold death pieces, flaunting excess, is odious.

Ignorance (blended with arrogance) can’t possibly be fashionable,” giit ni Roces. (Mark Ray Patriarca)