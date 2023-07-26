Sarina Bolden, Filipinas madaming pinahanga

NAPABILIB ang German legend at Swiss manager na si Inka Grings sa pagtatala ng kasaysayan nina Sarina Bolden at ng Philippine National Women’s Football Team o Filipinas sa pagwawagi sa host na New Zealand, 1-0, sa ginaganap na FIFA Women’s World Cup kamakalawa.

Pinuri ni Grings, na itinalaga bilang coach ng Switzerland nito lamang Mayo 2023, ang disiplina at pagsisikap ng Filipinas sa isang post game press conference.

“Yes, they were a very disciplined team. A big compliment — they’re a dangerous team, and I think that they well presented themselves and displayed sportsmanship. It was difficult for us to analyze a team that is here for the first time,” sey nito.

“But I don’t think that the Philippines will be easily beatable. They pressured us a lot. I’m excited to see how their next two games will play out. I think that every single player and the country should be very proud.” dagdag ni Grings, na nagawang talunin ang Flipinas, 2-0..

Napatunayan naman ito ng Filipinas matapos magwagi kontra co-host na New Zealand kung saan hindi naitago ni Philippines head coach at dating A-Leagues chief na si Alen Stajcic sa post-game interview ang matindi nitong katuwaan sa unang panalo nito sa FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’ve got everyone else’s tears all over my eyes. It’s so emotional,” sabi ni Stajcic. “New Zealand were on the front foot all game and deserved something but football is cruel sometimes and our hard work was enough to make us ride our luck and get the first win ever.”

“It’s not really their home ground, just look around, I think there’s more Filipinos here than there are Kiwis. To see all the smiles on their faces, the noises, it feels like a home game in Manila. It’s brilliant,” sabi pa nito.

(Lito Oredo)