Programa sa enerhiya ni PBBM sa SONA 2023 umani ng suporta

Nagpahayag ng suporta ang Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, Inc. (PIPPA) sa naging State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., matapos na iprayoridad ang enerhiya, mga polisiya, at programa na idineklara nito noong nakaraang taon.

Nangako ang mga generator na miyembro ng PIPPA ng kanilang suporta sa idineklara ng Pangulo na pabibilisin ang pagsasakatuparan ng layunin ng green energy, at ang pagtulak ng mas maraming gas exploration sa national scale.

Ayon sa PIPPA, sinasamantala nila ang ang pagkakataong ito upang pahalagahan ang walang humpay na pagsisikap ng Department of Energy (DOE) na nag-unlock ng ilang bottleneck, ginagawang posible hindi lamang ang may mga bagong power plant, at ang 126 kontrata ng renewable energy na may kabuuang kapasidad na 31,000 megawatts.

“In line with this, we look forward to working in earnest with the DOE for the purpose of achieving long-term and strategic energy security that will not only look at new power generating capacities, but one that will also help ensure that the capacities that we presently have that are already clean, reliable and affordable, are fully utilized and enabled to continue providing for both national development and consumer welfare,” ayon pa sa PIPPA.

Patuloy umanong makikipagtulungan ang PIPPA sa kanilang policy makers at regulators upang matiyak na maisama ang energy transition sa mga mekanismo sa umiiral na industry players.

“We likewise request the support of DOE and ERC as we undertake efforts and commit significant investments in the field of new technologies and/or fuel sources, such as energy storage, LNG, hydrogen, ammonia, and a lot of other possibilities,” dagdag pa sa pahayag ng PIPPA.