Obra ng mga Pinoy designer nirampa sa SONA

Bumida na naman sa naganap na State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang ilang celebrities at mga pulitiko na rumampa sa red carpet ng Kongreso.

Naging paborito rin ng mga dumalong celebrity ang modern Filipiniana dress na idinisenyo ng Filipino designer na si Michael Leyva.

Gayunman, marami rin sa dumalong politiko ay ginamitan ng indigenous textiles at materyales ang mga suot nilang damit.

Kabilang sa mga takaw-eksena sina Senator and Presidential sister Imee Marcos na ala-Barbie sa embroidered modern lilac terno na may three-fourths sleeves, na ang pang ibaba ay pencil mini skirt at may matching handbag at purple stilettos.

Kalaunan, nakita si Imee na nakasuot na ng indigenous attire at traditional tattoos ng ahas, aso at iba pa kung saan ipinaliwanag pa ni Imee na “Filipino tattoos aren’t just decorative but have to be earned.”

Ang kasuotan naman ni Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, ay nagpapakita ng kanyang adbokasiya sa Filipino textiles at indigenous wear.

“As we open the 2nd Regular Session of the 19th Congress today, we take pride in wearing our Philippine textiles. I wore an old 20-year-old pinya liniwan hand embroidered top designed by Filipina fashion designer and heritage conservationist Patis Tesoro, hand embroidered by the women of Lumban, Laguna, wore Marikina made shoes by entrepreneur and shoemaker Tish Sevilla, and a colorful bag by young talented designer Carissa Cruz-Evangelista,” pagbabahagi ni Legarda.

Gayundin, nakatawag pansin ang kasuotan ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na isang traditional Filipiniana na idinesenyo ni Joel Acebuche, maging si Senator Grace Poe na nakasuot ng itim at puting terno na dinisenyo ni Leyva.

Naka-Filipiniana rin si actress-model socialite Heart Evangelista na kasama ni Rep. Chiz Escudero maging si Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres na kasama si Rep. Richard Gomez, Mayor Lani Cayetano at Rep.

Geraldine Roman. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)