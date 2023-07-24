Ozzie Albies, Braves nalusutan Brewers

NAG-DELIVER ng three-run homer sa eighth inning si Ozzie Albies para ihatid ang Atlanta Braves sa 4-2 win laban sa Milwaukee Brewers nitong Linggo.

Iwan pa ang Braves 2-1 bago pinaglayag ni Albies ang 407-foot shot sa left-center.

“I actually want to be in those spots,” bida ni Albies, kumonekta sa first-pitch sinker ni Elvis Peguero. “It’s fun when you can help the team with something to win games and score runs.”

Bumato ng scoreless seventh si Daysbel Hernandez para kubrahin ang panalo sa kanyang big league debut.

Matikas na na-strike out ni Raiesl Iglesias ang Brewers sa ninth para kumpletuhin ang save. (Vladi Eduarte)