WebClick Tracer

SPORTS

Ozzie Albies, Braves nalusutan Brewers

NAG-DELIVER ng three-run homer sa eighth inning si Ozzie Albies para ihatid ang Atlanta Braves sa 4-2 win laban sa Milwaukee Brewers nitong Linggo.

Iwan pa ang Braves 2-1 bago pinaglayag ni Albies ang 407-foot shot sa left-center.

“I actually want to be in those spots,” bida ni Albies, kumonekta sa first-pitch sinker ni Elvis Peguero. “It’s fun when you can help the team with something to win games and score runs.”

Bumato ng scoreless seventh si Daysbel Hernandez para kubrahin ang panalo sa kanyang big league debut.

Matikas na na-strike out ni Raiesl Iglesias ang Brewers sa ninth para kumpletuhin ang save. (Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante