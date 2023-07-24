GAB ipinangako buong suporta sa professional golf

NAGING matagumpay ang katatapos lamang na Professional Golfers Association of the Philippines (PGAP) Forest Hills Pro-Am Tournament sa Forest Hills Golf Course sa Antipolo City, Rizal nitong Hulyo 17-18.

Itinanghal na kampeon sina Alfredo Repato, Jr. at Jonar Austria, habang first runner-up sina Antonio Lascuna at Martin Guiang.

Tumapos naman bilang second runner-up sina Sonny Almazan at Alex Ong, samantalang third runner-up sina Rogelio Laput at Quibol Jondie.

Sa awarding ceremony, tiniyak ni GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin ang buong suporta para sa mga professional golfer at mga stakeholder nito.

“A special shout out goes to the PGA of the Philippines for their flawless organization of this remarkable event. Their hard work and commitment to delivering an outstanding tournament experience for athletes and fans alike did not go unnoticed!” wika ng GAB chief.

“To all the athletes of this event, your talent and dedication were on full display throughout the tournament, making it truly unforgettable. Your achievements inspire us all and showcase the beauty of this sport.”

*Once again, congratulations to everyone involved in making the PGAP Forest Hills Pro-Am Tournament a grand success. Together, we continue to grow and elevate the world of professional golf!” pagtatapos ni Clarin. (Abante Sports)