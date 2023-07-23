Utos ng DOH, DOTr: Hubad face mask na sa mga bus, jeep, ospital

Nakalaya na ang publiko mula sa obligasyon na magsuot ng face mask dahil inalis na lahat ng me­dical protocols kasunod ng pagtanggal ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa CO­VID-19 public health emergency noong Huly­o 21.

Ibig sabihin nito, puwede nang pumasok sa ospital at sumakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan na walang face mask.

Sa inisyung Executive Order No. 7 noong nakaraang taon, bo­luntaryo na lamang ang pagsusuot ng face mask maliban sa mga healthcare facilities, “including but not limited to, clinics, hospitals, la­boratories, nursing homes and dialy­sis clinics” gayundin sa mga medical transport vehicles, tulad ng mga ambulansiya at paramedic rescue vehicles at mga pampublikong sasakyan sa lupa, himpapawid at dagat.

“In accordance with the Executive Order (EO) in question, it is hereby conveyed that all established medical protocols are henceforth lifted, with the exception of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pertaining to vaccines and the payment of outstanding dues for the Health Emergency Allowance,”ayon sa DOH.

Kinumpirma rin ni Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista na hindi na required ang pagsusuot ng face mask at physical distancing sa public transportation.

“This new development is a signi­ficant step towards normalizing public transportation and supporting economic recovery,” ani Bautista.

Nanawagan naman si infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante sa mga taong may karamdaman at yaong mga nasa high risk area na patuloy na magsuot ng face mask upang hindi makahawa ng ibang tao.

“Hindi porke’t tinanggal na iyong public health emergency eh wala na tayong COVID. COVID will be with us for so many years until such time na wala nang mai-report na cases,” giit ni Solante. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)