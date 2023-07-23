Pag-IBIG pumalo sa P20.61B kinita ngayong 2023

Naabot ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang record-high na P20.61 billion income para sa first half ng 2023.

Mula January hanggang June ngayong taon, umabot sa P35.03 billion ang gross income ng Pag-IBIG Fund dahilan para maabot ang P20.61 billion net income.

Kumpara sa parehong period noong 2022 ay umakyat sa 12 percent o P3.80 billion ang gross income, habang 11 percent naman ang itinaas sa net income.

Ang kinita ng Pag-IBIG ay galing sa mga housing at short-term (cash) loan, at sa kanilang investment portfolios.

“I am happy to report that Pag-IBIG Fund’s performance this year remains strong. Our P20.61 billion net income during the first half of the year is the highest for any January to June period in our history. Our performance shows how excellently we are mana­ging the funds that our members have saved with us,” ayon kay Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), na nagsisilbi ring chairperson ng Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“With our strong fiscal standing, we remain in a strong position to finance more homes under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino or 4PH Program, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr under the Bagong Pilipinas Campaign to help more Filipinos have better and more dignified lives,” saad pa niya.

Sa kabuuan, nasa P873.15 billion na ang kabuuang asset ng Pag-IBIG, P45.74 billion ang itinaas mula noong 2022.

Ayon kay Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, ang pagsirit sa net income ay makatutulong din sa mga miyembro.

Aniya, ayon sa charter ng Pag-IBIG fund ay kanilang ibabalik ang 70 percent ng annual net income sa mga miyembro bilang dibidendo at returns, na magre-reflect sa kanilang savings. (Ray Mark Patriarca)