Mga estudyante ng Taguig, hakot award sa Germany robo cup

Nagpasiklab ng kanilang galing ang grupo ng mga students na ito mula Taguig sa idinaos na Federation of International Sports Association (FIRA) RoboWorld Cup 2023 sa Wolfenbuttel, Germany na ginanap noong ika-17 hanggang 21 ng Hulyo.

Ito ay ang Cayetano Science Robotics Team na kumatawan sa Pilipinas sa naturang kompetisyon.

Ayon sa official website ng FIRA, layunin nila na i-promote ang robotic science, technology, at artificial intelligence sa mga kabataan.

Ilan sa mga awards na nasungkit ng team PH ay 6 silver, 2 bronze, at 1 gold mula sa iba’t ibang kategorya gaya ng Cliffhanger­ Missions Heavyweight, Mission Impossible United Countries, at Cliffhanger All-round Heavyweight.

“Congratulations to the Cayetano Science Robotics Team and being crowned as the Kings of Cliffhanger Heavyweight Category! We would like to thank our supportive parents for their endless support to our whole team!” sey ng Cayetano Science Robotics Team sa kanilang Facebook post.

Talaga namang hanep sa galing ang mga Pinoy students na ito! (Moises Caleon)