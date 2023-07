Belmonte, Sandoval sakalam na NCR mayor, Tiangco bilang congressman 

Matapos ang isang taon ng serbisyo, masusing sinuri ng RP Mission and Development Foundation, Inc. (RPMD) ang job performance ng ng mga Mayor at Congressmen sa National Capital Region (NCR).

Lumalabas sa independent at non-commissioned “Boses ng Bayan” survey na si Mayor Joy Belmonte ng Quezon City ay nananatiling top performing sa NCR na may 95.7% approval at 97.2% trust ratings, na sinundan ni Jeannie Sandoval (92.5% approval, 94.6% trust) ng Malabon, Along Malapitan (approval 92.3, 93.7% trust) ng Caloocan, John Rey Tiangco (92.1% approval, 93.5% trust) ng Navotas at Emi Calixto ng Pasay (91.8% approval, 92.7% trust) na statically tied para sa second spot.

Ang mga Mayors na sina Vico Sotto (88.5% approval, 91.8% trust) ng Pasig City at Eric Olivarez (87.6% approval, 88.4% trust) ng Parañaque City ay nasa ikatlong pwesto. Samantala, nakuha ng ikaapat na posisyon sina Abby Binay (85.3% approval, 87.2% trust) ng Makati City at Benjamin Abalos Sr. (85.1% approval, 86.9% trust) ng Mandaluyong City.

Sumunod sina Mayors Honey Lacuna ng Maynila (83.6% approval, 85.4% trust), Ruffy Biazon ng Muntinlupa (83.4% approval, 86.2%), Wes Gatchalian ng Valenzuela (80.5% approval, 84.8% trust), Marcy Teodoro of Marikina (80.2% approval, 85.1% trust), Lani Mercado of Taguig (79.5% approval, 81.7% trust), Francis Zamora ng San Juan (77.3% approval, 78.6% trust), Ike Ponce III of Pateros (74.4% approval, 75.9% trust) at Imelda Aguilar ng Las Piñas (72.8% approval, 74.2% trust).

Sa mga top-performing Representatives, si Toby Tiangco ng Navotas ang nanguna na may 93.8% approval at 95.1% trust ratings. Magkasama sa unang pwesto si Camille Villar (93.6% approval, 94.6% trust) ng Las Piñas, Stella Quimbo (93.5% approval, 95.8% trust) ng Marikina, Marivic Co-Pilar (93.2% approval, 94.7% trust) ng QC, at Oca Malapitan ng Caloocan (approval 93.1%, 94.7% trust rating). Ang mga mambabatas na sina Marvin Rillo (89.9% approval, 90.5% trust) ng QC, Benny Abante (89.65% approval, 91.88% trust) ng Manila, Ralph Tulfo (89.3% approval, 90.2% trust) ng QC, at Roman Romulo (88.9% approval, 90.7% trust) at Tony Calixto (88.7% approval, 89.4% trust) of Pasay ay statistically tied ikalawang pwesto.

Nasa ikatlong pwesto naman sina Boyet Gonzales (87.5% approval, 89.9% trust) ng Mandaluyong, PM Vargas (87.3% approval, 88.5% trust) ng QC, Franz Pumaren (87.2% approval, 88.3% trust) ng QC, Dean Assistio (87.1% approval, 88.8% trust) ng Caloocan, at Ysabel Zamora (86.7% approval, 89.5% trust) ng San Juan. Nakakuha ng ika-apat na pwesto si Gus Tambunting (85.1% approval, 87.9% trust) ng Parañaque at Arjo Atayde (84.8% approval, 86.7% trust) ng QC. Sina Edward Maceda (83.4% approval, 86.6% trust) ng Manila at Jaime Fresnedi (82.7% approval, 85.4% trust) ng Muntinlupa ay nasa ikalimang pwesto naman.

Ayon kay Dr. Paul Martinez ng RPMD, “Mayors underwent a comprehensive evaluation across seven pivotal categories: service delivery, financial stewardship, economic progress, leadership and governance, environmental management, social services, and public engagement. Similarly, the performance of Representatives was assessed based on three core parameters: district representation, legislative activity, and constituent service.”

Ang “Top NCR Mayors and Representatives” ay bahagi ng national RPMD’s Boses ng Bayan” survey na isinagawa mula June 25- July 5, 2023, ay may 10,000 respondents. May ±1% na margin ng error at 95% confidence level.