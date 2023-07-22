Magkaibigan pero nagbabakbakan! Steph Curry, LeBron James kakaiba nabuong samahan

SA isang interview ng Sports Illustrated, tinanong ni Daniel Chavkin si Stephen Curry kung paano ang samahan nila ni LeBron James.

“It’s complex,” sagot ng four-time champion ng Golden State.

Walang duda, sina James at Curry ang pinakamaangas na players sa kanilang henerasyon.

“Because you go from me playing in the tournament, him coming to watch me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row,” dagdag ni Curry.

Nakailang beses na ring nagtagpo sa Finals sina Curry at LeBron, kabisado na nila ang isa’t isa. Pero kahit magkaribal, naroon ang respeto.

“He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor,” wika pa ni Curry.

(Vladi Eduarte)