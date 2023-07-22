Kamara ikakasa malnutrition summit

Magpapatawag ang House committee on poverty alleviation ng isang malnutrition summit matapos ang pagbabalik ng sesyon ng Kongreso sa Hulyo 24.

“We want to address these interconnected problems, along with hunger and poverty, and recommend solutions. We intend to give them top priority,” ayon kay 1-Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero.

Naniniwala si Romero na may malaking epekto ang proper nutrition sa kalusugan at paglaki ng isang bata at maging sa budget allocation at national development.

“If we have a large number of malnourished children, that would require a bigger budge­tary appropriation for healthcare and health facilities, depriving other social services like education and infrastructure of much-needed funding,” paliwanag ng kongresista.

Hindi umano maikakaila na ang malnutrition ay isa sa mga problemang kinakaharap ng bansa at mahalagang mabigyan din ito ng pansin at kaukulang tugon dahil nakakahadlang ito sa national development at competitiveness lalo sa panahon ngayon ng digital age. (Eralyn Prado)