Bautista namumuro sa lisensya shortage

Mananagot sa Senado si Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista kapag hindi nito tinupad ang pangako na pagsapit ng Setyembre ay tapos na ang backlog sa mga driver’s license.

“We will hold the DOTr to its word to clear the backlog of license cards by September,” diin ni Senadora Grace Poe.

“And, from then on, we expect that the agency will be able to fix its system so that our motorists can get their cards upon application or renewal,” giit pa ng chairperson ng Senate committee on public services.

Noong Miyerkoles ay ipinagmalaki ni Bautista na pagsapit ng Setyembre ay magiging normal na ang supply ng driver’s license card dahil sa pagdating ng 130,000 card sa mga motorista.

“We’re expecting the delivery of the licenses by next week. Initially, they will be issued little by little. By September all the pending cards that have been issued would have been delivered,” ani Bautista.

Matatandaang inipit ni Bautista ang pagbili noon ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ng mga plastic card para sa lisensya. Ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) lang umano ang maaaring mag-procure ng mala¬kihang halaga.

Dahil dito ay nagkaroon ng malaking shortage sa plastic card ng driver’s license kaya pansamantalang pinagamit muna ang digital license.

Pero ayon kay Poe, “the license card should still serve as the primary ID. The paperless option offered by the DOTr for now must not compromise security and privacy.”