Pinay wagi sa Thailand School Awards

Nasungkit ng Pinay na si Shena Faith Ganela, PHD ang STAR Educator International Schools Award na ginanap sa Thailand noong ika-16 ng Hulyo.

Si Shena ay kasalukuyang Campus Director sa Philippine Science High School – Western Visayas Campus.

Layunin ng pagkilala na ito na i-recognize ang mga indibidwal na nagbigay kontribusyon at impluwensya sa kani-kanilang institusyon.

“Under her guidance, the campus has flourished as a center of academic excellence and scientific exploration. Her strategic vision and commitment to nurturing young talents inspire students and staff to excel in the fields of science and technology,” paglalarawan kay Shena.

“With her leadership, Philippine Science High School – Western Visayas Campus continues to produce future leaders and innovators in the region.”

Sey niya sa kanyang Facebook post, “It’s an honor to be recognized for the work I do, and I’m passionate about making a positive impact on students’ lives.” (Moises Caleon)