Naguluhan sa purpose: Shaina muntik layasan ang showbiz

Minsan na raw kinuwestiyon ni Shaina Magdayao ang kanyang pagiging mahusay na aktres at kung bakit nandito siya sa mundo ng showbiz.

Inamin ni Shaina na hindi niya alam ang dahilan kung bakit siya nasa showbiz. Limang taon daw siyang naghanap ng kasagutan sa kanyang mga tanong kung ano ba talaga ang purpose niya sa pagiging artista.

“When I started questioning my purpose, that’s when I started asking bakit ba ako nandito sa industry na ito? Ano ba ang ginagawa ko rito? Because like I said, isinubo ito lahat sa akin. I did not have to audition, I did not have to line up, bilang nga lang ‘yung times na nag-workshop ako.

“I started looking for answers. And when I started accepting the fact na hindi na talaga matatalikuran itong trabaho ko and itong mundo na ito, it’s when I realized okay I was put here in this position not for myself but to able to share my God-given talent. And, for me that’s the most rewarding thing because I have this calling of service,” sey ni Shaina na 30 years na showbiz.

Nagsimula bilang child actress si Shaina at napatunayan niya sa mga nagdaang taon na hindi lang siya nakakabatang kapatid ni Vina Morales.

Nagawa raw niyang mag-shine sa kanyang mga project kahit na wala siyang permanenteng ka-love team or leading man. Pero dumating daw sa point na muntik na niyang iwan ang showbiz.

“Nahirapan akong hanapin itong purpose ko kasi this is so self-serving, this is all about you, how you look. Service is about being selfless, right? So nahirapan ako to find the answer or to just really be wholeheartedly here. But when Tita Cory (Vidanes) told me after five years of looking for that purpose and akala ko ay magma-madre na lang ako, tatalikuran ko na lang ito, magse-serve na lang ako sa charity, she told me and this will stay in my heart, she said ‘Shine, you can serve naman through your job.’ I found meaning in every interaction I have with each and every person and Kapamilya that I get to work with — that’s already serving.

“And whenever I get offers or like projects and when they tell me na, ‘I think you are the right person for this.’ As long as you believe that I am the right person for this role and naniniwala kayo that I have what it takes to portray the role properly, then okay I’m going to be 100% present and that’s how I serve now.”

“And maybe that’s why I don’t get tired, not anymore, because again I’m coming from a place, again if you come from a place of gratitude hindi ka mauubusan ng blessings na mare-recognize. At the end of the day there’s really so much to be thankful for.” (Ruel Mendoza)

