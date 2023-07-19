Bea engaged na kay Dominic Roque

After ilang beses naintrigang engaged na sila ni Dominic Roque, finally ay ipinangalandakan nga ni Bea Alonzo na totoong nag-propose na sa kanya ang karelasyon.

Happy nga si Bea na i-announce ang tungkol sa marriage proposal sa kanya ni Dominic.

Naganap sa Las Casas, Bataan noong July 18, 2023 ang nasabing proposal.

Nasa lugar na ‘yon si Bea para sa kanyang photo shoot sa photographer na si Mark Nicdao at wala nga siyang idea na nandoroon din si Dominic para mag-propose nga sa kanya.

Medyo a bit odd nga raw nang pilit siyang pinagte-turn around ng photographer dahil gusto nitong makuhanan ang back side ng kanyang dress.

Nagulat nga si Bea nang paglingon niya ay nakitang nakaluhod si Dominic at may hawak na small box.

Sa kanyang social media account ay ibinahagi ni Bea ang ilang pictures ng proposal sa kanya ni Dominic at dahilan para maiyak siya.

Sabi ni Bea, “It was a balmy afternoon in Las Casas. I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever.

“In the middle of the shoot, Mark Nicdao kept telling me to turn around because he wanted to shoot the back side of my dress, I found it a bit odd, but when I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand.

“You see, I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing. I have been doing it all wrong! Hahaha, Dom said his speech, and it’s like time stood still. Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time—joy, excitement, love. I started bawling (swipe to see my ugly cry), But I didn’t want that moment to end. I want this real thing to happen forever… and right then there… In front of the people we love… we decided on forever…”

Sabi ng mga taga-showbiz na nakatsikahan namin tungkol sa marriage proposal ni Dominic kay Bea, sobrang touching daw ‘yon at masaya sila para sa dalawa.

At least, totohanan na talaga ang engagement nila at fiancée na talaga ni Dominic si Bea, ha!

Ang tanong — kailan naman kaya ang kasal nina Bea at Dominic?

Well… (Jun Lalin)