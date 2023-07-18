WebClick Tracer

Pag-IBIG binabaan interes ng pautang sa pabahay

Ginawang mas affordable pa ng Pag-IBIG Fund para sa mga miyembro nito ang housin­g loan matapos babaan ang interest rates para rito.

Ayon kay Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, pinuno ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development at ng 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, alinsunod ito sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na tugunan ang backlog ng pabahay sa bansa at tulungan ang mga kapwa Pilipino na magkaroon ng mas maayos at marangal na buhay sa ilalim ng Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing o 4PH Program.

“We are keenly aware of the need to provide affordable housing to our members who dream of having their own homes. With Pag-IBIG Fund’s strong performance and robust fiscal standing, we are happy to announce that we have reduced the interest rates on our housing loan, making homeownership even more attainable for all Filipino workers,” pahayag ni Secretary Acuzar nitong Martes, July 18.

Sa bagong rates, mas pinababa sa 6.25 percent kada taon ang interes sa ilalim ng 3-year repricing period ng Pag-IBIG housing loan mula sa dating 6.375 percent.

