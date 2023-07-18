‘Di siya handa sa seryosong relasyon: Kris napikon kaya hiniwalayan si Mark

dondon Inamin ni Kris Aquino na ang tunay na rason kung bakit siya nakipaghiwalay kay Batangas Vice Governor Mark (Marc) Leviste ay dahil hindi pa raw ito handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon.

“I gave you a cleansed version of why I ended my relationship with Marc. I didn’t lie when I said a long distance relationship is difficult. But I saw he has many dreams left to fulfill and many obligations to the people who gave him their vote.

“Sadly, I’m in the battle of my life precisely because I’m doing all I can to save my life because my 2 sons still need me.

“I’m realistic enough that Marc has a life beyond trying to help take care of me. I apologize for seeming selfish but why will I add stress in my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away?

“If we had tried to stay together as a couple the ending would still be the same, tao rin ako na mapipikon at magtatampo dahil mararamdaman kong, hindi ba niya naisip ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ko?

“Kaya minabuti ko nang sa akin na manggaling kasi nakita at naramdaman kong hindi siya handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon kasama ang isang babae na tinatanggap ang realidad na yung buhay niya ngayon ay pinahiram na oras lamang ng Diyos.

“Pareho kaming may karapatan na mabuhay sa paraan na pinaka-payapa ang mga puso namin.

“I’m keeping my word that he will never read nor hear me saying anything negative about him because what for?

“We’re not enemies, we just weren’t meant for each other,” sabi pa ni Kris.

Pero sa caption ay pinasalamatan din ni Kris si Marc dahil sa pagsama kay Bimby noong may sakit ito.

At reaksiyon ni Marc sa post na `yon ni Kris, “Love, love, love you-all.”

Well…

