Bimby magaling na: Kris bawal munang lapitan, palaging pagod, masakit katawan

Habang sinusulat ito ay 90% recovered na si Bimby, bunsong anak ni Kris Aquino, na nasa Amerika nga ngayon, kasama rin ang kuya niyang si Joshua.

Sa latest Instagram post ni Kris ay kinuwento nga niya na si Bimby man ay tinamaan din ng sakit.

Matinding lagnat na nagsimula sa ubo at masakit na lalamunan.

Mabuti na lang daw at ang doktor niyang si Dr. Henry, na isang Fil-Am ay nagpunta sa kanila para i-check si Bimby.

“I felt my heart crumble because Bimb from Dr. Henry’s assessment had pneumonia. 3rd time na for Bimb – his 2nd bout w/ pneumonia happened during the initial pandemic lockdown when we were in Puerto Galera March 2020.

“My bunso has had asthma since he was 9. But as a baby all the way until he was in grade 1 Bimb suffered from skin asthma and from childhood ‘til now he has many of my environmental allergies,” sabi ni Kris.

Sobrang lungkot nga ni Kris lalo na at binawalan siya ng doktor na tumabi kay Bimby.

“It was the worst feeling in the world as most parents would agree, when your family doctor says you aren’t allowed to go near your son and help take care of him because you’re undergoing immunosuppressant therapy using chemotherapy medication.”

Mabuti na lang daw at si Josh ay hindi naawat na samahan ang bunsong kapatid.

“He was Bimb’s constant companion & even though my nurses kept telling kuya to stop hugging Bimb tuloy pa rin siya. Thank God matibay kuya’s resistance, hindi sya nahawa ng kahit ubo o sipon,” chika pa rin ni Kris.

Anyway, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang gamutan ni Kris. At habang tumatagal nga ay lalong tumitindi ang ginagawa sa kanya.

“One thing is very clear to me – buhay ako ngayon dahil hindi kayo nagsasawang isama ako sa prayers ninyo even though most of you have never even met me in person. And that’s why I owe you only the truth.”

Sa pamamagitan ng art card ay kinuwento nga ni Kris ang mga pinagdadaanan niyang gamutan.

Nagpasalamat nga siya kay Dr. Malika Gupta, dahil ang biological injection daw sa kanya ay gumagana.

“The allergens in my blood have gone down and my total allergen count, my IGE has never reached this low level. Mataas pa rin compared to a normal healthy person but for someone coming from the thousands, to finally be below 500 is something to be grateful for.

“But iba ‘yung side effect on me, you’re warned it’s common to get a cold & cough, or a bad headache, but I react very unpredictably to medication 2 to 3 hours after my shot my BP gets elevated, after 6 to 8 hours I start to feel deep bone pain which lasts for the next 3-4 days.

“I’m not complaining – at least I have access to medication that can help save my organs because Churg Strauss/EGPA is a rare and aggressive form of vasculitis.

“With treatment there’s a 70% survival rate after 5 years but with no treatment, after diagnosis the survival rate goes down to less than 25%.”

Humiling ulit ng dasal si Kris tungkol sa kanyang mga autoimmune conditions.

“Please pray with me that I don’t progress beyond Crest Syndrome because Systemic Scleroderma most often can cause damage to the lungs either because of pulmonary hypertension (the heart does so much work for the blood from the lungs to reach the heart) or a pulmonary embolism.”

Ngayong July 20 ay may blood test na naman si Kris.

At sa July 24 ang next cycle ulit niya ng biological injectable. Malalaman daw kung kailangang dagdagan ang dosage.

Pero sa dosage raw na tinatanggap niya ngayon ay exhausted, feeling like she have the flu, at hirap din siyang tumayo.

“I can only imagine how much harder it will become – that’s also the start of when I will have limited contact outside,” sabi na lang ni Kris.

Dagsa naman ang mga dasal ng mga kaibigan, tagahanga para kay Kris. (Dondon Sermino)

