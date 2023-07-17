Pia wish i-unfollow siya ni Jeremy

Nag-eenjoy sa bagong social media app si Pia Wurtzbach, ang Threads. In fact, may post pa ang Miss Universe 2015 na nalungkot daw siya.

“Saw a post that Threads has dropped in user activity by 20% the past couple of days.

“This makes me kinda sad because I truly enjoy it here! Meta we need an update ASAP to keep the ball rolling!”

At sumunod na post niya, dahil active rin si Jeremy Jauncey sa Threads, minsan daw wish niya na hindi siya pina-follow ng asawa. Para raw makakapag-post siya ng kahit ano tungkol dito.

“Sometimes I wish my husband wasn’t following me on Threads so I could post and joke about him without the consequences.”

Aliw rin naman kay Pia ang mga ‘Threader’, kaya dine-dare nila na mag-post pa rin ito nang mag-post about Jeremy. At may humihirit dito na ang consequences naman daw yata na sinasabi niya ay something sexual at magugustuhan niya rin.

Kaya natatawang sagot din ni Pia, “Hahahaha I can’t believe some are taking my use of the word ‘consequences’ so seriously. Humor has left the chat.”

‘Kaloka! (Rose Garcia)

