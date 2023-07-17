Paul Soriano tsinugi sa SONA ni PBBM

Ang Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) at hindi si Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano ang magdidirek ng ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa Hulyo 24.

Sa panayam matapos ang pinal na pagpupulong ng inter-agency task group na responsable sa preparasyon ng SONA, sinabi ni House Secretary Gene­ral Reginald Velasco na batay sa impormasyong ibinigay sa kanila ng Office of the President (OP) at Presidential Communication Office (PCO) ang RTVM ang magdidirek ng paparating na event.

“Actually, ang information na nakuha namin from the Office of the President, and the Presidential Communications Office, the RTVM will take care of it,” sabi ni Velasco.

“In other words, ‘yong mga vete­ran ano nila, sabi nila kayang-kaya nila ‘yan. These people, ‘yong RTVM staff all the event where the president is the main guest or keynote speaker sila ang nagko-cover, so they know what to do already. So ‘yon ‘yong info na nakuha namin,” dagdag pa ni Velasco.

Nang hingan ng paglilinaw sa kanyang sagot kung hindi na si Soriano ang magdidirek ng SONA, sagot ni Velasco, “I don’t know but that’s the information we got in today’s final meeting… ng inter-agency.”

Nang tanungin naman kung bakit hindi na si Soriano ang magdidirek ang sagot ni Velasco, “That information I do not know.”

Si Soriano ang mister ng showbiz personality na si Toni Gonzaga. (Billy Begas)