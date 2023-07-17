Lea Michele 10th death anniversary ni Cory Monteith

Inalala ng ‘Glee’ star na si Lea Michele ang kanyang co-star at ex-boyfriend na si Cory Monteith sa ika-10th death anniversary nito.

Ginampanan nila ang roles bilang sina Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson sa hit TV musical series na ‘Glee’ mula 2009 hanggang 2015.

Pumanaw si Cory noong July 2013 sa edad na 31 dahil sa drug overdose.

Post ni Lea sa Instagram, “Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

Kinasal si Lea noong 2019 kay Zandy Reich at meron na silang isang anak.

Bukod kay Cory, pumanaw din ang dalawang ‘Glee’ stars na sina Mark Salling at Naya Rivera. Nag-commit ng suicide si Mark noong 2018, samantalang si Naya naman ay aksidenteng nalunod sa Lake Piru in California noong 2020.

How sad. (Ruel Mendoza)