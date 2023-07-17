Excited na sa World Cup: NBA exec sinaluduhan mga Pinoy fan!

Bilib si NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum sa mga Pinoy basketball fan, lalo pa’t sa Pilipinas gaganapin ang 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Sa panayam ni Cathy Yang ng One News PH kay Tatum, sinabi niya na proud siya sa mga Pinoy sa kanilang pagmamahal sa larong basketball.

“I always talk about how proud I am of the Filipino fans, who are fans of the NBA, the most passionate fans in the world.” wika ni Tatum.

Aniya, siguradong magiging mainit ang pagtanggap ng Pilipinas sa mga manlalaro sa iba’t ibang sulok ng mundo kapag nagsimula na ang World Cup na gaganapin sa Agosto.

“I think that this country, and Indonesia and Japan as well, they’re gonna embrace this World Cup. They’re gonna make our NBA and non-NBA players who come here feel welcomed,” saad pa ni Tatum.

“I’m thrilled for basketball fans around the world to get the chance to tune in and watch the World Cup here in August,” aniya pa.

Ilan sa mga bigating koponan ang magtutungo sa Pilipinas para sa World Cup, kasama na rito ang USA, Serbia, China at Italy. (RP)