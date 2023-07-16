Produksiyon ng bigas lolobo sa bagong batas –  Romualdez 

Nagpahayag ng kumpiyansa si House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez na mas darami pa ang produksiyon ng bigas sa bansa.

Ito’y sa tulong nang pag-amyenda sa Republic Act (RA) No. 11953, o ang New Agrarian Emancipation Act, kung saan nakasaad na ang lahat ng utang ng 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries mula sa termino ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr., na umaabot sa P58 bilyon, ay sasagutin na ng gobyerno.

“I have a strong feeling that the new law would pave the way for our farmers to produce more rice, which is our basic staple, and other crops that they grow in between rice planting,” ayon kay Speaker Romualdez.

Nabatid na sa ilalim rin ng naturang batas, ang mga lupa na ibinigay sa ilalim ng agrarian reform ay bibigyan din ng exemption sa pagbabayad ng estate tax.

Ang gobyerno na rin ang magbabayad sa P206.2 milyong pagkakautang ng 10,201 agrarian reform beneficiaries sa may-ari ng lupa na kanilang sinasaka sa ilalim ng voluntary land transfer-direct payment scheme.

Ang mga makikinabang sa RA No. 11953 ay nagsasaka ng mahigit 1.1 milyong hektarya ng palayan.

“Now that our farmers will soon be free of debt, I hope that they will be able to increase their produce to at least 100 50-kilo bags per hectare, from the present 60 to 70 cavans. But of course, the government will have to help along the way,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Ang pagsalo umano sa utang ng mga benepisyaryo ay unang hakbang umano sa pagtulong sa mga magsasaka upang maging produktibo ang mga ito at maiangat ang kanilang buhay sa kahirapan at magpaparami sa produksyon ng bigas sa bansa.

“The next step is aiding them to those objectives by providing them with or giving them access to credit, technology, equipment, inputs, and other vital support services. Let us leave them to fend for themselves,” dagdag pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Binigyan-diin ng lider ng Kamara ang pangangailangan na ituloy-tuloy ang suporta sa mga magsasaka upang mangyari ang layunin ng bagong batas.

“So it is important that we are there, our concerned agencies are there on the ground, to assist them,” sabi pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Nanawagan si Speaker sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, partikular sa Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Agriculture at National Irrigation Authority ng tuloy-tuloy na suporta sa mga magsasaka.

“Irrigation is as important as credit and farm inputs in increasing the farmers’ produce. Without irrigation, our rice farming sector will not be able to improve from 60-70 cavans per hectare,” sabi pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Dapat din umanong bantayan ng mga ahensya ang mga magsasaka upang malaman ang kalagayan ng mga ito.

“Since they have the exact number, which is 610,054 tilling 1.173 million hectares, I am assuming that these agencies know them. So let us check on them every now and then to ask them what assistance they need, how are they doing,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Nanawagan din ang lider ng Kamara sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tiyakin na maipatutupad ng maayos ang TA No. 11953 upang matiyak na magtatagumpay ito.

“This is President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s version of his father’s Tenant Emancipation Law, Presidential Decree No. 27, one of the first issuances of President Marcos Sr. which liberated farmers from the stranglehold of landowners. Fifty-one years later, we are trying to free them from debt and other things that hobble them. Let us try out best to succeed,” ani Speaker Romualdez.