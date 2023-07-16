PAO Chief Acosta nilektyuran ng abogado ni PBBM

Sa kabila ng paghingi ng paumanhin ni Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta sa Supreme Court (SC), hindi pa rin tumigil si Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile sa pagbigay ng komento laban sa una.

Sinabi ni Enrile na siya ang gumawa ng batas na lumikha sa mga public defender bilang tugon sa nangyari sa kanya noong bata pa kung saan wala siyang nakuhang abogado nang masaksak ng mga taong konektado sa maiimpluwensiyang politiko sa Cagayan.

“With due respect to Persida, mali siya. I was the author of that law, that was the purpose. They serve as public defender, public defender!” diin ni Enrile sa kanyang programang “Dito sa Bayan ni Juan” sa SMNI News.

“Whether they are for the complainant or the respondent, they are protecting the rights or interest of their clients,” diin pa ng abogado ng pa­ngulo ng Pilipinas. “Ang trouble diyan sa position ni Persida, she abandons the obligation of lawyers to their clients.”

Noong Biyernes, humi­ngi ng paumanhin si Acosta sa SC dahil sa mga birada niya laban sa ilang bahagi ng Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA).

“To our beloved justices of the Supreme Court, on behalf of the Public Attorney’s Office, and all public attorneys nationwide, I humbly and most respectfully apologize if you may have been hurt by the circumstances. We beg for your understanding and indulgence. The arguments that we have sta­ted were brought about by our passion to efficiently serve our client­s and the poor and needy, which we have been inculcating in our lawyers’ practice. That is why we feared of what may happen to our client­s and lawyers,” bahagi ng apo­logy ni Acosta.