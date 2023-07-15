SM pinarangalan ng PRC-BEE

Ginawaran ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Electrical Engineering (BEE) at Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE) ang SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI) ng Certificate of Compliance sa RA 7920 o ang Electrical Engineering Law.

Sina PRC BEE Chairman Hon. Francis V. Mapile, PRC BEE Board Member Hon. Jaime V. Mendoza, IIEE National President Lyndon R. Bague, PRC NCR Chief of Regulation Division Ms. Nhonha Lie A. Simbre ang nagkaloob ng certificate sa opening ng 9th IIEE Metro Manila Regional Conference na ginanap sa Meralco Compound Multi-purpose Hall, Pasig City noong July 7, 2023.

Pinangunahan naman ni SM Engineering, Design and Development (EDD) Operations Executive Engr. Charles L. Singson, Managers Engr. Jessey Leigh Dawn S. Lipata, Engr. Joselito A. Reyes Jr., and Corporate Compliance Officer, Charlene G. Singson ang pagtanggap sa award.

Ang SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI) ay kinilala rin dahil sa pag-empleyado ng mga Electrical Engineers na nahigitan pa ang

minimum requirement ng batas sa ilalim ng Sec. 33 (b) at Sec. 36, Posting of Certificates in conspicuous places of Republic Act No. 7920.

Nagkaroon din ng Job Career Opportunity Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sa pagitan ng SM Engineering, Design and Development (EDD) Corporation and Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. (IIEE). Ang SM EDD ay kinatawanan ni Engr. Charles L. Singson habang si National President Lyndon R. Bague at JCO Chairman Orville John M. Borrega sa panig naman ng IIEE.

Layon ng MOA na mabigyan ng dagdag na oportunidad ang mga electrical engineers na I-empleyo ng SM Group of companies.