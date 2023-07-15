Simbahan nasuklam sa ‘Ama Namin’ video ng drag performer

Mali ayon kay Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) spokesperson Fr. Jerome Secillano, ang ginawa ni Pura Luka Vega sa pag-jamming sa dasal na “Ama Namin”.

Sa “The Source” ng CNN Philippines, sinabi ni Fr. Secillano na tingin niya’y walang respeto ang ginawa ng drag performer sa relihiyong Katolisismo.

“When I first saw it, I feel disgusted really from what I saw,” wika ni Fr. Secillano.

It’s totally disrespectful to the religion and even to the sentiments also of the Catholics because it’s very clear there that some elements of our faith were used for secular purposes especially for entertainment,” aniya pa.

Dagdag pa niya, hindi basta-bastang dasal ang “Ama Namin” para ga­wing katatawanan.

“It’s not just an ordinary prayer, “Ama Namin” the “Our Father” prayer is taught to us by Christ himself. It is so biblical,” punto ng CBCP spokesperson.

“People were shouting­, people were taking videos, people were laughing. That is not sacred at all!” aniya pa. (RP)