Pauline first runner-up sa Miss Supranational

Nalungkot ang mga Pinoy nang hindi masungkit ng pambato ng Pilipinas na si Pauline Amelinckx ang Miss Supranational crown.

Ang Ecuadorian beauty na si Andrea Aguilera ang kinoronahang Miss Supranational 2023 habang 1st runner-up naman si Pauline.

Marami kasing umasa na si Pauline ang mananalo dahil sa napakabonggang performance nito sa nasabing pageant na ginanap sa Strzelecki Park Amphitheater sa siyudad ng Nowy Sącz sa Małopolska sa bansang Poland.

Pagdating sa final question and answer round, isang tanong lamang ang tinanong sa Top 5 candidates.

Ang final question, “What makes for a good brand ambassador for this organization?”

Palakpakan ang audience sa venue sa sagot ni Pauline sa final question and answer round.

“It would be dedication. Dedication to this journey, dedication to the people who have brought her up to this journey, and dedication of course with the organization that she’ll end up working with. This is such a beautiful experience.

“And she has to be someone who will bring people together. Someone who knows that this is not a one-woman journey. We all have our differences, but we also realize that we have so much in common. And we are now gathered here on this stage transcending our own borders, bringing nations together,” sagot ni Pauline.

Hindi man nanalo si Pauline ay nagbigay pa rin siya ng karangalan sa ating bansa. (Byx Almacen)