‘Bagong Pilipinas’ tinatak sa  BBM admin

Inilunsad ng administrasyon ni Pa­ngulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang kampanya na “Bagong Pilipinas”.

Ito ang magiging bagong tanda ng brand of governance ng administrasyon ni Marcos para isulong ang plano sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa.

Sa Memorandum Circular No. 24 na nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, ang “Bagong Pilipinas” ay nakatakdang i-adopt ng bawat national government agency.

“Bagong Pilipinas is the overarching theme of the Administration’s brand of governance and leadership, which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and go­vernment, and fosters the State’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery,” ayon sa pahayag ng Presidential Communications Office.

Ang logo din ng “Bagong Pilipinas” ay ilalagay sa bawat website, sulat at iba pang asset ng mga government agency.

“All NGAs and instrumentalities, including GOCCs and SUCs, shall adopt the “Bagong Pilipinas” logo and incorporate the same in their letterheads, websites, official social media accounts, and other documents and instruments pertaining to flagship programs of the government,” lahad pa. (Ray Mark Patriarca)