San Miguel Global Power nagpasaring sa ERC

Pinuri ng San Miguel Global Power ang desisyon ng Court of Appeals (CA) sa pagpapawalang bisa sa ginawang pagbasura ng E­nergy Regulatory Commission sa joint rate hike petitions ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) at listed conglomerate ng San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Ayon sa SMGP, ang desisyon ng CA ay nagpatingkad sa mandato ng Konstitusyon hinggil sa due process na guma­garantiya sa karapatan “to be treate­d fairly and effectively by quasi-judicial bodies like the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), and in the process, assure a fair and balanced re­gulatory environment that equally protects the rights and inte­rests of all stakeholders involved.”

“It is regrettable that the ERC’s unfair decision early on to reject our joint petition with Meralco for a temporary rate hike — despite proving to be the least cost option at that time for power consumers — resulted in consumers shouldering the burden of much higher electricity rates,” ayon sa kompanya.

Tiniyak naman ng SMGP sa publiko na patuloy silang gagawa ng paraan upang mapagaan ang epekto ng kasalukuyang power crisis na kinakaharap ng Pilipinas, kasabay ng pangakong patuloy nilang tutugunan ang pangangailangan ng power supply ng bansa.

Nangako rin silang patatagin ang partnership sa gobyerno, consumer at iba pang key stakeholder “to help shape a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape for all.”