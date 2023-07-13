Pagcor logo kakalkalin ng mga cong

Naghain ng resolusyon ang Makabayan bloc upang paimbestigahan sa Kamara de Representantes ang kontrobersyal na logo ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

Inihain ang House Resolution 1120 matapos na okrayin ng mga netizens ang logo na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit P3 milyon at gawa ng PrintPlus Graphic Services.

“It is imperative for Congress to ensure that public funds are used efficiently and effectively, and that go­vernment agencies are held account­ble for their actions,” sabi sa resolusyon kung saan hinihiling na imbestigashan ito ng House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

Batay sa Notice of Award, ang contract price ng bagong logo ay P3.036 milyon. Nakuha umano ito ng PrintPlus Graphic Services, isang kompanya na nairehistro sa Department of Trade and Industry noong Marso 24, 2021 at narehistro sa Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) noong Hunyo 14, 2023. (Billy Begas)