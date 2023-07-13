P34.5M puslit na asukal mula Hong Kong buking ng BOC

Mga illegally imported na refined sugar ang nadiskubre sa may 10 containers mula sa Hong Kong, sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) noong Hulyo 11, 2023, matapos ang masusing pagsusuri na isinagawa dito ng mga ahente ng Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Ang spot-check examination ng limang containers noong Hulyo 11, 2023 ay nagresulta sa pagkatuklas ng humigit-kumulang sa P17,250,000 halaga ng mga Thailand refined sugar habang isa pang eksaminasyon ang nakatakda ring isagawa sa lima pang containers, na inaasahang naglalaman rin ng panibagong P17,250,000 halaga ng naturang smuggled agricultural product.

Anang BOC, ang containers ay naka-consigned sa Smile Agri Ventures Inc., ay dumating sa MICP noong Mayo 27, 2023, at idineklarang naglalaman ng 100,000 kilo ng silica sand sa bawat container.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, ang spot-check examination ay isinagawa matapos ang hiling ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Field Station-MICP para sa pag-isyu ng Pre-Lodgment Orders (PLOs) noong Hunyo 30, 2023.

“The PLOs were requested based on information that the shipment contains agricultural products, misdeclared and undeclared goods,” pagbabahagi pa ng commissioner.

Sinabi naman ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na mabilis namang umaksiyon ang mga ahente ng Customs agents sa derogatory information na natanggap nila hinggil sa laman ng naturang mga shipment.

Dagdag pa ni Enciso, “Based on the spot-check examination, the derogatory information received turned out to be positive. We have also recommended for the issuance of Warrants of Seizure and Detention. These would be made as soon as the actual quantity of the goods is determined.”

Ang eksaminasyon ay isinagawa ng itinalagang Customs examiner, katuwang ang mga kinatawan mula sa CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), at Chamber of Customs Brokers, Inc. (CCBI).

Ani Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, ang consignee ay posibleng maharap sa kasong paglabag sa Section 117 (Regulated Importation and Exportation) at Section 1400 (Misdeclaration in Goods Declaration) na may kaugnayan sa Section 1113 (Property Subject to Forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863 o mas kilala bilang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

“We cannot emphasize enough the important work being done in intercepting smuggled products that hurt our markets, consumers, and the economy. This recent operation is further proof of our border protection efforts and the diligence of our people,” aniya.