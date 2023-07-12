Pinay graduate hakot award sa Massachusetts

Lodi ang isang Pinay graduate na ito na kamakailan lang ay nagtapos ng kanyang bachelor’s degree sa Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Siya si Hillary Diane Andales na kumuha ng kursong Bachelor of Science in Physics Major in Astronomy, Minor in Science, Technology, and Society na may GPA na 4.9/5.0.

Ilan sa mga awards na kanyang natanggap ay ang Order of the Lepton Award, Barrett Prize for outstanding research in astrophysics, Joel Matthew Orloff Award for Service, AMITA Senior Academic Award, Albert G. Hill Prize, DeWitt Wallace Prize for Science Writing for the Public, Enterprise Poets Prize for Imagining a Future, Phi Beta Kappa Inductee, at Sigma Pi Sigma Inductee.

Sey ni Hillary sa kanyang Facebook post, “I finally graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)! It’s still crazy for me to believe that the girl from Abuyog, Leyte seaside would eventually finish college on the other side of the world.”

Sa ngayon, plano niya na i-pursue ang kanyang PHD sa University of Chicago. (Moises Caleon)