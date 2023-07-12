WebClick Tracer

Para pagbalik nasa hulog na! Ja Morant sumasailalim pa rin sa mental treatment

TAMA lang daw, bagaman medyo nakakalito o malabo, ang 25-game suspension na ipinataw ng NBA kay Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

“The 25-game suspension was left somewhat ambiguous because I wanted to work it out with him,” paliwanag ni commissioner Adam Silver sa annual Associated Press Sports Editors conference.

“I wanted to come up with a program that was mutually agreeable in terms of him getting his life in order before he returns to NBA basketball.”

Sasalubungin ng suspension sa 2023-2024 season si Morant dahil sa muling pagpapakita ng baril sa social media.

Tuloy daw ang mental health treatment ni Morant na nagsimula nang masangkot sa parehong insidente noong March na ikinasuspinde rin niya ng walong laro.

(Vladi Eduarte)

NAGME-MENTAL treatment pa rin si Ja Morant.

