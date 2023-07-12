WebClick Tracer

PAO Chief Acosta sinupalpal ng SC

Binasura ng Supreme Court (SC) ang kahilingan ng Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) na baklasin ang conflict of interest provision sa Code of Professional Responsibility and Accoun­tability (CPRA), na siyang gumagabay sa gawain ng mga abogado.

Nauna nang giniit ni PAO Chief Persida Acosta sa SC na lusawin ang nilalaman ng Section 22 hinggil sa patakaran tungkol sa conflict of inte­rest dahil hindi na umano kailangan ang probisyon at posible lamang magbanggaan ang mga abogado ng PAO.

“To turn away indigent litigants and bar them from availing of the services of all PAO lawyers nationwide due to alleged conflict of interest would be to contravene PAO’s principal duty and leave hundreds of poor litigants unassisted by legal counsel they cannot otherwise afford,” ayon sa SC.

Inatasan din ng high court si Acosta na magpaliwanag kung bakit hindi siya maaaring patawan ng indirect contempt dahil sa kanyang social media post at nilabas sa diyaryo “which tended, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice.”

