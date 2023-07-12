Isla sa Palawan pinakamagandang beach sa mundo

Kinilala ang hidden beach ng Palawan bilang pinakamagandang beach sa mundo ng travel website na Conde Nast Traveler (CNT).

Swak ito sa listahan ng 29 prime destination ng mga travelers. Paglalarawan dito, “There’s something about a good beach that enlivens the senses: the briny scent of salt in the air, the calming murmur of waves, the gentle nip of sand whipped up by the soft breeze.”

“A favorite beach is like a favorite poem —individual, important, and something that makes our hearts sing, and now more than ever we are dreaming of days spent wriggling our toes in the sand and wallowing in salty water.”

Bukod dito, nagrecommend din ang naturang website ng mga resorts sa El Nido na maaari mong pagstay-an gaya ng Pangulasian Island Resort.

Samantala, matatandaan na pasok rin noon sa inilabas ng CNT ang isla ng Palawan para sa Top 10 World’s Best Beaches pre-pandemic at Top 20 World’s Best Beaches lockdown.

Talaga namang hitik sa rikit ang ‘Pinas! (Moises Caleon)