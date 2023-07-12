Comelec pinahihiwalay Pagadian plebiscite sa BSKE

Inirekomenda ng Office of the Deputy Executive Director for Operations (ODEDO) ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) na ang plebisito para iratipika ang conversion ng Pagadian City bilang highly-urbanized city (HUC) ay kailangang gawin pagkatapos ng October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Ang rekomendasyon ay bunsod ng inihaing request noong April 28, 2023 ni Pagadian City Mayor Samuel Co na ang plebisito ay isabay na lamang sa BSKE.

Sa dalawang pahinang liham ni ODEDO head Rafael Olaño, kay Commissioner-in-charge for Plebiscite Aimee Ferolino, kinatuwiran nito na ang poll body ay “in the thick of preparation for other plebiscites already scheduled prior to the October 30, 2023 BSKE.” Wala na rin umanong panahon ang Comelec na magsagawa ng preparatory activities para sa plebisito.

Tinukoy din ni Olaño ang kakapusan ng budget ng LGU kasabay ng paliwanag na kung isasabay ito sa BSKE, ang recomputed budget ay papalo ng P78,482,046.77.

“The circumstances obtaining in the Pagadian plebiscite such as the LGU’s lack of budget, the mayor’s late request for synchronization, and the Commission’s lack of material time to initiate preparatory activities for the said plebiscite, are suggestive that it is more prudent to schedule its conduct after the October 30, 2023 BSKE,” paliwanag ni Olaño.