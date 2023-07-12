‘Celebration Tour’ ni Madonna, tuloy na sa Europe

Unti-unti nang nakaka-recover si Madonna sa nakuha niyang bacterial infection na naging dahilan kaya siya tinakbo sa ICU noong nakaraang buwan.

Pero nagpadala na ng mensahe ang 64-year old Queen of Pop sa kanyang mga fan na gumagaling na siya mula sa kanyang sakit at pinapaasikaso na niya ang kanyang ‘Celebration Tour’ na magsisimula sa October in Europe.

Heto ang pinost ni Madonna sa Instagram:

“Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she continued. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Sa pinadalang press release ng Live Nation, ang producer ng tour ni Madonna, sinabing ang tour schedules sa North America ay nananatiling postponed.

“The Celebration Tour in North America is unfortunately postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced. The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Europe in October.”

(Ruel Mendoza)