Nahihirapang maglakad: Kris ‘nakipaghiwalay’ na kay Mark Leviste

Hiwalay na ba ang ibig sabihin ng ‘pause’ ni Kris Aquino, tungkol sa relasyon nila ni Vice Governor Mark Leviste?

Sa latest Instagram post kasi ni Kris, tila nagpahiwatig na siya na hindi na muna sila dapat magkita, magkasama ni Mark.

Heto nga ang mahaba-habang pahayag ni Kris tungkol sa sitwasyon nila ni Mark, at sa tunay na kundisyon din niya ngayon.

“This is a long overdue Gratitude post. Marc (yes it’s with a C) @markleviste is leaving to go home to fulfill his obligations to his Batangas constituents.

“Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love & encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante, talagang maaasahan. The usage of WAS is correct.

“My condition (the connective tissue disease which in my case seems to be my Churg Strauss, the progression of my Crest Syndrome, and the start of both rheumatoid arthritis and SLE) has gotten progressively worse, from all my physical manifestations (namamaga both my right & left knees, there’s excruciating pain especially on my entire left leg, and my right knee, swelling in my lower back, and purplish blue toenails (the pain is so bad that taking a few steps kinakaya ko but longer walks kailangan nang mag-wheelchair.)

“I asked Marc for a pause because with my condition the way it is now, I’m self aware enough to know that a long distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain.

“For the Filipinos working all over the world, I know I’m blessed to have kuya Josh & Bimb with me- but most moms reading this will agree, we don’t want our kids to suffer from anxiety about our health, especially kung solo parent ka like me.

“To A.L. and C.L. thank you for being so warm, polite, appreciative and so easy to get along. Like I promised while your dad’s not around consider the home we’ve leased to be yours as well.

“Thank you Marc for being here for me especially when my 2 “giants” went home but our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that divides us, a 15 hour time difference, and a 13 hour flight.

“You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart.

“We may not have had our “happily ever after” but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full- thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time.”

Anyway, pare-pareho ang pakiusap ng mga fan ni Kris, na bigyan ng pagkakataon ang sarili tungkol sa pagmamahal. Na hayaan lang si Mark na mahalin siya.

Sabi nga nila, napatunayan na raw ni Mark ang pagmamahal niya kay Kris, kaya hindi nito dapat ilayo ang sarili.

Anyway, base naman sa hitsura ni Kris, na kahit sinasabi niyang nahihirapan siyang maglakad, makikitang maaliwalas naman ang dating niya, base sa photo na pinost niya.

Medyo nagkalaman na nga raw ang mukha ni Kris. At dasal pa rin ng marami na magtuloy-tuloy ang pagiging maayos ng kundisyon niya.

