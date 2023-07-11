Marcos ikakasa plano laban sa El Niño

Ilalabas ng administrasyong Marcos ngayong linggo ang El Niño mitigation plan na kinabibilangan ng plano kung paano sosolusyunan ang krisis sa tubig.

Sinabi ni Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil na inatasan na ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang Water Resources Management Office sa ilalim ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources upang pangunahan ang pagbalangkas ng contingency at mitigation plan.

Si dating Public Works and Highways Chief Rogelio Singson ay tutulong naman sa gobyerno “in crafting an overall plan for the Philippines”.

“We will have a plan for the mitigation of the effects of El Niño this week. I just spoke to the Secretary of DENR this morning and she has told me that she will be prepared to make public what needs to be done,” saad ni Marcos sa miting sa Malacañang nitong Martes.

“Because we have enough surface water. It’s just a question of protecting it. We are designing now a system of catchment basins not only for flood control,” dagdag ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)