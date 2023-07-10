Romualdez proud na miyembro ng 19th Congress

Proud si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na maging bahagi ng 19th Congress na nag-apruba ng New Agra­rian Emancipation Act (RA 11953) na bubura sa utang ng 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

Ayon kay Romualdez ang pagbura sa P57.56 bilyong utang ng mga ARB ay nangangahulugan na mayroon silang dagdag na maipanggagastos sa panga­ngailangan ng kanilang pamilya.

“Before, our farmers have been restrained by the crippling thought of losing the land they till to huge and unpaid debts. They can now put all of their efforts into cultivating their lands and providing for their families’ needs instead of being immobilized by debt,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“This is why I am proud to be a part of the 19th Congress that crafted and passed the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. It is indeed a ‘legacy legislation’ that will benefit not only the beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program but their families, their communities and the whole nation as well,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas. (Billy Begas)