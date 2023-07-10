Ramon Ang, SMC papalakasin ang Growling Tigers sa UAAP

TINAPIK ng University of Santo Tomas si San Miguel Corporation sports director at alumna Alfrancis Chua upang maging Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports sa pakikipagtambalan ng UST kay SMC president/CEO Ramon S. Ang upang mapalakas ang sports ng pamantasan.

Pangunahing misyon sa partnership ang pag-angat ng Growling Tigers sa men’s basketball sa parating na 86th University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“I’m here to fully support UST. This is my school, dito ako lumaki, mahal ko ang school na ito,” sey ni Chua, na binasbasan ni Ang para suportahan ang programa ng UST. “The only thing we have to do is to prove ourselves with how we play. If we’re gonna work together, we’re strong.”

Dumalo si Chua kasama sina UST Rector Fr. Richard Ang, Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director Fr. Rodel Cansancio sa dayalogo sa Growling Tigers players Lunes. Ito rin ng naging pangunahing senyales upang mapatibay ang pangako ng Petron na maging pangunahing sponsor ng men’s basketball team.

“I would like to assure you UST will be giving it’s full support to the team and everybody involved. We hope we will make it good in the coming seasons,” ani Fr. Ang.

Agresibo sa ngayon sa recruitment ng mga manlalaro ang Espana-based squad na mamanduhan nang nagbabalik coach si Pido Jarencio ngayong taon. (Gerard Arce)