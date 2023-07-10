Narciso Morales, Metro Turf klinaro ang isyu sa karera tax

NILIWANAG ng buong pamunuan ng Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. (MMTCI) ang lumabas na isyu ukol sa pangongolekta ng Documentary Stamp Taxes (DST) sa mga karera at Train Law sa isinagawang press conference Sabado ng gabi sa Orchids Garden Suite sa Malate, Manila.

Pinaliwanag ni MMTCI Chairman Atty. Narciso Morales ang isyu kasama sina Philippine Horse Trainer Association acting president Ruben Tupas, Philippine Jockey Association president Deng De Leon, MMTCI employees union president Raquel Sha at lahat ng MMTCI board members.

Pinag-usapan at nilinaw ng grupo ang tungkol sa DST at nagkaisa sa mga maling akusasyon na ibinato sa MMTCI, ang tanging nakaligtas na race track na patuloy na umaandar sa kabila ng mga hadlang sa ekonomiya dahil sa COVID-19 global pandemic.

Inilagay ng MMTCI, kasama ang mga opisyal at stakeholder nito, sa pinakamahusay na hakbang ang industriya ng karera sa bansa, nanatiling nakaangat, malusog ang buong pandemya, ang kapakanan at kabuhayan ng mga empleyado.

“We have religiously followed the rules and regulations of the Games and Amusements Board and continue to remain solidly united with the jockeys, trainers, partners and stakeholders to strengthen and sustain the progress of the horseracing industry,” giit ni Morales.

“The GAB passed a board resolution that brought the 20-percent collection for the DST down to 10 percent on June 14, 2022. But at the bottom portion of the GAB resolution, it said the board resolution will be “submitted to the Office of the President for approval,’’ paliwanag niya.

Hinirit ng abogado na inaprubahan lang ng OP ang resolusyon ng GAB noong Mayo 9, 2023, halos 11 buwan mula nang mabalangkas at maisumite ang resolusyon sa Malacanang.

“During that period, no adjustment in the collection of the BIR from 20 percent to 10 percent was made since the machine that the GAB has control over wasn’t adjusted. It is the GAB which can adjust the machine and configure the DST to 10 percent and not the MMTCI. The machine has been automatically configured to deduct 20 percent from the dividends. I hope this is clear to all of us,” paliwanag ni Morales.

“Now, since the 10 percent was already approved, we, at MMTCI, are willing to refund the payment according to the rules and regulations approved by the government. We will strictly comply with the rules. All the shares that should be given back to the jockeys, trainers, sota and horse owners will be refunded without leaving a single centavo.”

“The MMTCI management already gave the green light in its last board meeting to its corporate auditor Mr. June Ferrer to compute all the shares that should be refunded upon receiving the Malacanang approval immediately adjust the collection of tax,” panapos niyang pahayag. (Lito Oredo)

