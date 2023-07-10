Caloy Yulo paldo ng P900K, pabuya ibibigay na ni PBBM

PERSONAL na ipapamahagi ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang cash incentives sa mahigit 500 medalya ng pambansang atleta sa Hulyo 20 sa Palasyo ng Malakanyang, bilang pagkilala sa tagumpay bansa sa 32nd Southeast Asian Games at 12th ASEAN Para Games sa Cambodia sa nakaraang dalawang buwan.

Pinangungunahan ni gymnast Carlos Edriel ‘Caloy’ Yulo ang tatanggap ng mga insentibo at sa pagwawagi ng tigalawang ginto’t pilak siya ay may P900K.

“We are grateful for President Marcos’ decision to personally award the incentives to Team Philippines, an expression of his admiration to our national athletes and their unwavering passion and dedication for representing the country,” pahayag Lunes ni ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Maglalabas ang PSC ng P60M at P14M na cash bonus para sa SEAG at APG medalists base sa itinakda ng Republic Act 10699, o ang Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act.

Base roon, tatanggap ang gold medalist ng P300K, ang silver ay may P150K, at sa bronze ay P60K sa SEAG. Ang mga gold, silver, at bronze medalist sa APG level ay mayroong P150K, P75K at P30K, ayon sa pagkakasunod.

Ang pondo sa cash bonus mula sa gobyerno ay kinukuha sa net cash income ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation na pinapadala sa National Sports Development Fund ng PSC.

“In the past, the PSC conducted two separate awarding for SEAG and APG medalists, but I believe it is more fitting to join the two for the President’s first-ever incentives awarding during his administration,” dagdag ng hepe ng sports agency, na magiging pagsama sa awarding sa Palasyo kasama ang PSC Board of Commissioners. (Lito Oredo)

