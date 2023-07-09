Utol ni Donny pinasok na ang pagkanta

Gumagawa ng sariling pangalan sa industriya ang nakababatang kapatid ni Donny Pangilinan na si Benj Pangilinan.

Na-drop na ang music video para sa kanyang debut single na ‘Love, That’s Rare’ noong nakaraang Friday (July 7).

Kasabay sa pag-release ng music video ay ang pagiging official recording artist ni Benj sa Sony Music Entertainment.

“It is happening so fast … I’m taking the moment in, it is fun,” sey ni Benj sa bonggang music career nito.

Gusto nga raw ni Benj na maka-collaborate sina Gary Valenciano at Moira dela Torre.

“Number one for me, always been Tito Gary Valenciano. Obviously, he is why I’m here. Moira, I love the way she writes music and brings emotion to the song.”

Bilang baguhan sa music industry, marami pa raw na gustong matutunan si Benj at nagpapasalamat siya sa suporta ng kanyang buong pamilya dahil lahat sila ay music lovers.

“Being in front of the crowd, in public, it is not my strong suit. I started music just for me. It was my personal form of therapy. And then I started to write and write and wrote — then after a couple of years why am I writing? What’s the point, so yeah.

“Music for me, it started as just love for it. Watching it with my family, being around the environment, being a kid, being there sitting while singing in front of 30,000 people, that’s where love for music started.”

Congrats, Benj!